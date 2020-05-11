7135 Longleaf Branch Drive

Amenities

Available Soon! 3 Bed 2 Bath, and 2 car garage. Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), washer & gas-dryer, ceramic wood tile in main areas and extended into living/dining/halls, tank less water heater, pre-wired security system, screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Contact Vance Brandon with Renters Warehouse to schedule your showing today!! 305-923-8767