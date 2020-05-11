All apartments in Jacksonville
7135 Longleaf Branch Drive
7135 Longleaf Branch Drive

7135 Longleaf Branch Road · No Longer Available
Location

7135 Longleaf Branch Road, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available Soon! 3 Bed 2 Bath, and 2 car garage. Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), washer & gas-dryer, ceramic wood tile in main areas and extended into living/dining/halls, tank less water heater, pre-wired security system, screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Contact Vance Brandon with Renters Warehouse to schedule your showing today!! 305-923-8767

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive have any available units?
7135 Longleaf Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive have?
Some of 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7135 Longleaf Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7135 Longleaf Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.

