7112 ALTAMA RD

Home is listed for sale and for rent. Homeowner will manage the rental. Future Renter will need a Realtor w E-Key to see property.Don't miss out on this gorgeous 1955 Brick build that includes: covered back patio, large yard, hard wood floors, nice bonus area and more. Recent improvements include; roof replaced 2 years ago, AC unit upgraded 3 years ago, and Hot Water heater upgraded 6 months ago. Super Convenient location for Fun & Work! Home is 5 minutes from major shopping and work places off Southside Boulevard. 10 minutes to the St. John's Town Center for a nice dinner, Starbucks, or shopping.