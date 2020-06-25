All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

7112 Altama Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Home is listed for sale and for rent. Homeowner will manage the rental. Future Renter will need a Realtor w E-Key to see property.Don't miss out on this gorgeous 1955 Brick build that includes: covered back patio, large yard, hard wood floors, nice bonus area and more. Recent improvements include; roof replaced 2 years ago, AC unit upgraded 3 years ago, and Hot Water heater upgraded 6 months ago. Super Convenient location for Fun & Work! Home is 5 minutes from major shopping and work places off Southside Boulevard. 10 minutes to the St. John's Town Center for a nice dinner, Starbucks, or shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 ALTAMA RD have any available units?
7112 ALTAMA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7112 ALTAMA RD have?
Some of 7112 ALTAMA RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7112 ALTAMA RD currently offering any rent specials?
7112 ALTAMA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 ALTAMA RD pet-friendly?
No, 7112 ALTAMA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7112 ALTAMA RD offer parking?
No, 7112 ALTAMA RD does not offer parking.
Does 7112 ALTAMA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 ALTAMA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 ALTAMA RD have a pool?
No, 7112 ALTAMA RD does not have a pool.
Does 7112 ALTAMA RD have accessible units?
No, 7112 ALTAMA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 ALTAMA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7112 ALTAMA RD has units with dishwashers.
