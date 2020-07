Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

7061 Snowy Canyon #110 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo with attached garage. This unit offers an upgraded open kitchen with tile backsplash, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and a private attached garage. Call today for an appointment Windsor Falls Community is tucked away off JT Butler and is within minutes of Interstate 95. This gated community offers a clubhouse with a catering kitchen, community pool, playground and is within walking distance to restaurants.



Terms: One year lease