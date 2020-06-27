All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7060 Emsley Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7060 Emsley Cir
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

7060 Emsley Cir

7060 Emsley Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7060 Emsley Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME IN DESIRED BARTRAM PARK PRESERVE - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!!

BEAUTIFUL home in Bartram Park Preserve! Built in 2018, this home is barely lived in! Spacious and open kitchen, living, and dining area makes entertaining a breeze! All bedrooms upstairs with large bedrooms and oversized bathrooms. Loft area upstairs is a wonderful place for a second living area or game room! Added bonus room downstairs could also be converted into an office or an extra living space as well! Lawn care/service is INCLUDED!

SMALL DOGS ONLY (UNDER 25 LBS)-ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT REQUIRED!

$55 APP FEE per ADULT
$100 Admin Fee due upon approval

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5080216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7060 Emsley Cir have any available units?
7060 Emsley Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7060 Emsley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7060 Emsley Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7060 Emsley Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7060 Emsley Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7060 Emsley Cir offer parking?
No, 7060 Emsley Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7060 Emsley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7060 Emsley Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7060 Emsley Cir have a pool?
No, 7060 Emsley Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7060 Emsley Cir have accessible units?
No, 7060 Emsley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7060 Emsley Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7060 Emsley Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7060 Emsley Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7060 Emsley Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia