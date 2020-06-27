7060 Emsley Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME IN DESIRED BARTRAM PARK PRESERVE - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!!



BEAUTIFUL home in Bartram Park Preserve! Built in 2018, this home is barely lived in! Spacious and open kitchen, living, and dining area makes entertaining a breeze! All bedrooms upstairs with large bedrooms and oversized bathrooms. Loft area upstairs is a wonderful place for a second living area or game room! Added bonus room downstairs could also be converted into an office or an extra living space as well! Lawn care/service is INCLUDED!



SMALL DOGS ONLY (UNDER 25 LBS)-ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT REQUIRED!



$55 APP FEE per ADULT

$100 Admin Fee due upon approval



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5080216)