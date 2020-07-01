All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
706 JAMES ST
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 AM

706 JAMES ST

706 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

706 James Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 JAMES ST have any available units?
706 JAMES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 706 JAMES ST currently offering any rent specials?
706 JAMES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 JAMES ST pet-friendly?
No, 706 JAMES ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 706 JAMES ST offer parking?
Yes, 706 JAMES ST offers parking.
Does 706 JAMES ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 JAMES ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 JAMES ST have a pool?
No, 706 JAMES ST does not have a pool.
Does 706 JAMES ST have accessible units?
No, 706 JAMES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 706 JAMES ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 JAMES ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 JAMES ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 JAMES ST does not have units with air conditioning.

