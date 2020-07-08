All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7051 DEER LODGE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7051 DEER LODGE CIR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

7051 DEER LODGE CIR

7051 Deerlodge Circle · (904) 677-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7051 Deerlodge Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7051 DEER LODGE CIR have any available units?
7051 DEER LODGE CIR has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7051 DEER LODGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7051 DEER LODGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7051 DEER LODGE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7051 DEER LODGE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7051 DEER LODGE CIR offer parking?
No, 7051 DEER LODGE CIR does not offer parking.
Does 7051 DEER LODGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7051 DEER LODGE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7051 DEER LODGE CIR have a pool?
No, 7051 DEER LODGE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7051 DEER LODGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 7051 DEER LODGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7051 DEER LODGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7051 DEER LODGE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7051 DEER LODGE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7051 DEER LODGE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7051 DEER LODGE CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity