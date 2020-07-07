7039 DEER LODGE CIR

Amenities

AVAILABLE TODAY!!Move in ready 2/2 condo in the great Deerwood Center neighborhood. Perfect location, close to shopping, entertainment, highways, dining. The open floor plan has an open spacious kitchen, opens to large living space. Unit includes separate laundry space and attached 1 car garage on first floor. Living space in second floor. Community includes pool, work out room, and playground. RENT INCLUDES CABLE, INTERNET and ALARM SYSTEM. Gated community.E-mail or call today to schedule a tour.One year contract required and one month rents deposit. Pet Deposit and Pet Fee if apply.