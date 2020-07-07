All apartments in Jacksonville
7039 DEER LODGE CIR
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

7039 DEER LODGE CIR

7039 Deerlodge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7039 Deerlodge Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
alarm system
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE TODAY!!Move in ready 2/2 condo in the great Deerwood Center neighborhood. Perfect location, close to shopping, entertainment, highways, dining. The open floor plan has an open spacious kitchen, opens to large living space. Unit includes separate laundry space and attached 1 car garage on first floor. Living space in second floor. Community includes pool, work out room, and playground. RENT INCLUDES CABLE, INTERNET and ALARM SYSTEM. Gated community.E-mail or call today to schedule a tour.One year contract required and one month rents deposit. Pet Deposit and Pet Fee if apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7039 DEER LODGE CIR have any available units?
7039 DEER LODGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7039 DEER LODGE CIR have?
Some of 7039 DEER LODGE CIR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7039 DEER LODGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7039 DEER LODGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 DEER LODGE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7039 DEER LODGE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 7039 DEER LODGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7039 DEER LODGE CIR offers parking.
Does 7039 DEER LODGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7039 DEER LODGE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 DEER LODGE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7039 DEER LODGE CIR has a pool.
Does 7039 DEER LODGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 7039 DEER LODGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 DEER LODGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7039 DEER LODGE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

