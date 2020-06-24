6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home is ready to rent . Located on a good size corner lot with a peak of the pond. Stone fireplace and cathedral ceilings are the first thing you notice as you walk in.Tile flooring in the family room, kitchenette,kitchen and both bathrooms. Sliding glass doors lead to the fenced backyard with small shed. Newer Stove & Microwave. Newer carpets installed in bedrooms. Garage has tons of storage space, built-ins and room for one car. Pictures are not recent. Call for your preview today.