All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W

6993 Huntington Woods Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6993 Huntington Woods Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home is ready to rent . Located on a good size corner lot with a peak of the pond. Stone fireplace and cathedral ceilings are the first thing you notice as you walk in.Tile flooring in the family room, kitchenette,kitchen and both bathrooms. Sliding glass doors lead to the fenced backyard with small shed. Newer Stove & Microwave. Newer carpets installed in bedrooms. Garage has tons of storage space, built-ins and room for one car. Pictures are not recent. Call for your preview today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W have any available units?
6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W have?
Some of 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W offers parking.
Does 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W have a pool?
No, 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W does not have a pool.
Does 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W have accessible units?
No, 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6993 HUNTINGTON WOODS CIR W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia