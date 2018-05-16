All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6935 Loris Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6935 Loris Ln
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

6935 Loris Ln

6935 Loris Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6935 Loris Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8e04c400c ----
Check out this gem located in one of Jacksonville\'s Newest Communities, Forest Hideaway. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & features 1,760 square feet of living space! Very spacious closets, granite counter tops, wood look tile, stainless steel appliances, and a 2 car garage. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT W/ FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 4/15!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Broker Family Owned Property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 Loris Ln have any available units?
6935 Loris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6935 Loris Ln have?
Some of 6935 Loris Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6935 Loris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6935 Loris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 Loris Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6935 Loris Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6935 Loris Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6935 Loris Ln offers parking.
Does 6935 Loris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6935 Loris Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 Loris Ln have a pool?
No, 6935 Loris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6935 Loris Ln have accessible units?
No, 6935 Loris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 Loris Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6935 Loris Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia