All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6933 Woody Vine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6933 Woody Vine Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6933 Woody Vine Dr

6933 Woody Vine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6933 Woody Vine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
6933 Woody Vine Dr Available 03/01/19 Large END unit with TWO CAR GARAGE in Greenbrier! - **AVAILABLE MARCH 1st, 2019**

RARE FIND IN GREENBRIER AT BARTRAM PARK! This end unit townhome boasts almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space and a large 2 CAR GARAGE! Beautiful tile flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Upon entering the unit you have a large open living room/dining area. Kitchen is open to the living room and is nicely upgraded with tall 42' cabinets, granite countertops, and black appliances. Half bath located downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Enjoy evenings on your screened in patio overlooking the beautiful lake with fountain. This unit is a must see and won't last long!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R4FFz9Q89ia&mls=1

(RLNE4614784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6933 Woody Vine Dr have any available units?
6933 Woody Vine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6933 Woody Vine Dr have?
Some of 6933 Woody Vine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6933 Woody Vine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6933 Woody Vine Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6933 Woody Vine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6933 Woody Vine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6933 Woody Vine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6933 Woody Vine Dr does offer parking.
Does 6933 Woody Vine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6933 Woody Vine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6933 Woody Vine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6933 Woody Vine Dr has a pool.
Does 6933 Woody Vine Dr have accessible units?
No, 6933 Woody Vine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6933 Woody Vine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6933 Woody Vine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia