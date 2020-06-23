Amenities

6933 Woody Vine Dr Available 03/01/19 Large END unit with TWO CAR GARAGE in Greenbrier! - **AVAILABLE MARCH 1st, 2019**



RARE FIND IN GREENBRIER AT BARTRAM PARK! This end unit townhome boasts almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space and a large 2 CAR GARAGE! Beautiful tile flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Upon entering the unit you have a large open living room/dining area. Kitchen is open to the living room and is nicely upgraded with tall 42' cabinets, granite countertops, and black appliances. Half bath located downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Enjoy evenings on your screened in patio overlooking the beautiful lake with fountain. This unit is a must see and won't last long!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R4FFz9Q89ia&mls=1



