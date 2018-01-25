All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6923 Morse Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6923 Morse Oaks Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

6923 Morse Oaks Drive

6923 Morse Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6923 Morse Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6923 Morse Oaks Drive Available 06/17/20 3BR 2.5BA Single Family Rental in SW Jacksonville, 2 Car Garage - Bonus Rooms, Open Concept, W/D Hook ups close to NAS JAX, Orange Park and Downtown Jacksonville - The beautiful 3BR 2.5BA single family rental is located just off Blanding Blvd and 5 minutes from I295. Great peaceful location on a cul de sac! The interior has been freshly painted with a new trendy color palate and new carpet installed with unique ceiling fans and modern light fixtures. The property comes with a full size washer and dryer hook up.The main living area is carpet free. Take advantage of the extra bonus spaces in the lower level - consider spaces for office, den playroom, formal dining room - you decide!Additional space upstairs as a Bonus Room overlooking the downstairs! Light and Bright.

The master suite located on the lower is carpeted with a large master en-suite with a separate walk in shower, soaking tub and dual vanities. The walk in closet is large enough for additional storage - possibly a dresser or two and enough space for all your shoes.The two additional guest rooms are located upstairs with access to the bonus room and a full bathroom with tub/shower combo and dual vanity. The bonus room is styled like a loft with a view to the lower level - open, light and bright!

The kitchen is has a separate area for casual dining, black appliances including a glass top range and over the range microwave. In addition, there's lots of counter and cabinet space - don't forget the pantry. The main level has three separate areas to use as you choose - possibly a formal living room, dining room and family room with access to the back through sliding glass doors. The back yard is private with enough space for a barbecue and entertainment area.This home is well cared for and would be perfect for you!!

Sadie T. Tillis Elementary School
J.E.B. Stuart Middle School
Westside High School

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

This home is currently occupied. Virtual Tours only.

For additional information about the home please check out the video https://youtu.be/n_tdfKoCFJw and contact our agents at 904-520-4283 X 1631 with any questions and more!!

You can submit your application: https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/7506b4a4-53c4-4fc1-acf6-28c1d4c6eb44

*$20 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies - this property has a split HVAC System
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies - AskAgent for Details

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, Inc., EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 Morse Oaks Drive have any available units?
6923 Morse Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6923 Morse Oaks Drive have?
Some of 6923 Morse Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6923 Morse Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Morse Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Morse Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6923 Morse Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6923 Morse Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6923 Morse Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 6923 Morse Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Morse Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Morse Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 6923 Morse Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6923 Morse Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 6923 Morse Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Morse Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6923 Morse Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia