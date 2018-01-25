Amenities

6923 Morse Oaks Drive Available 06/17/20 3BR 2.5BA Single Family Rental in SW Jacksonville, 2 Car Garage - Bonus Rooms, Open Concept, W/D Hook ups close to NAS JAX, Orange Park and Downtown Jacksonville - The beautiful 3BR 2.5BA single family rental is located just off Blanding Blvd and 5 minutes from I295. Great peaceful location on a cul de sac! The interior has been freshly painted with a new trendy color palate and new carpet installed with unique ceiling fans and modern light fixtures. The property comes with a full size washer and dryer hook up.The main living area is carpet free. Take advantage of the extra bonus spaces in the lower level - consider spaces for office, den playroom, formal dining room - you decide!Additional space upstairs as a Bonus Room overlooking the downstairs! Light and Bright.



The master suite located on the lower is carpeted with a large master en-suite with a separate walk in shower, soaking tub and dual vanities. The walk in closet is large enough for additional storage - possibly a dresser or two and enough space for all your shoes.The two additional guest rooms are located upstairs with access to the bonus room and a full bathroom with tub/shower combo and dual vanity. The bonus room is styled like a loft with a view to the lower level - open, light and bright!



The kitchen is has a separate area for casual dining, black appliances including a glass top range and over the range microwave. In addition, there's lots of counter and cabinet space - don't forget the pantry. The main level has three separate areas to use as you choose - possibly a formal living room, dining room and family room with access to the back through sliding glass doors. The back yard is private with enough space for a barbecue and entertainment area.This home is well cared for and would be perfect for you!!



Sadie T. Tillis Elementary School

J.E.B. Stuart Middle School

Westside High School



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



This home is currently occupied. Virtual Tours only.



For additional information about the home please check out the video https://youtu.be/n_tdfKoCFJw and contact our agents at 904-520-4283 X 1631 with any questions and more!!



You can submit your application: https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/7506b4a4-53c4-4fc1-acf6-28c1d4c6eb44



*$20 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies - this property has a split HVAC System

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies - AskAgent for Details



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



No Pets Allowed



