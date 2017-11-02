All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6806 ROUNDLEAF DR
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

6806 ROUNDLEAF DR

6806 Roundleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6806 Roundleaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available in early March for occupancy. Beautiful newer town home in Bartram Park gated community. Great location, club pool, fitness center, large screened patio with tremendous water view. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, one car garage with extended driveway has it all. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops opens into living-dining combo great for entertaining guests. Miles of walking & biking wide sidewalks, easy access to I295/I95. No pets, good credit references a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR have any available units?
6806 ROUNDLEAF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR have?
Some of 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR currently offering any rent specials?
6806 ROUNDLEAF DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR pet-friendly?
No, 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR offer parking?
Yes, 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR offers parking.
Does 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR have a pool?
Yes, 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR has a pool.
Does 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR have accessible units?
No, 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 ROUNDLEAF DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia