6806 ROUNDLEAF DR

Amenities
Available in early March for occupancy. Beautiful newer town home in Bartram Park gated community. Great location, club pool, fitness center, large screened patio with tremendous water view. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, one car garage with extended driveway has it all. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops opens into living-dining combo great for entertaining guests. Miles of walking & biking wide sidewalks, easy access to I295/I95. No pets, good credit references a must.