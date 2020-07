Amenities

Arrowood at Bartram Park - Open floor plan! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in Arrowood at Bartram Park! Screened back patio backs to peaceful preserve! Community amenities include pool, walking trails, and tennis court! Inside condition is not good right now. Owner will have the whole town home floor replaced very soon. HOA only allows 2 vehicles per household.



(RLNE2634415)