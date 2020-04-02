All apartments in Jacksonville
680 East 64th St. Unit 4

680 E 64th St · No Longer Available
Location

680 E 64th St, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
lobby
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
lobby
Beautiful Apartment Close to Everything - December MOVE IN PROMOTION - 1/2 off 2nd months rent with approved application!

BONUS Move In Special!!!! $599.99 a month for 12 month lease!

Lovely Upstairs Apartment Located minutes from Downtown!

Beautiful apartment located in the heart of Jacksonville. Come see your new home today! Nestled off the main road right by the Saint Johns River you will be able to enjoy quiet peaceful living in this beautiful apartment.

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with a wide open floor plan. This apartment located on the top floor and has a secluded outside patio and private entrance away from the main lobby. Come smell the wonderful fresh air from your new beautiful apartment today!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE4412797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 have any available units?
680 East 64th St. Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
680 East 64th St. Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 East 64th St. Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
