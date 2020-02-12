6782 CHESTER PARK CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Immaculate home with a breath taking pond front view! This home is in excellent condition and is move in ready! Tucked away on a side street, so no heavy traffic. No need to paint with the neutral tones throughout, carpet is in excellent condition and will be cleaned before new owner takes possession. 3/2 with an office area and formal dining, eat in kitchen with plenty of room for bar stools at the counter top. Screened in patio to enjoy those beautiful pond view sunsets! 600 or better credit score, no criminal history or evictions, 2 years rental reference. Cross listed for sale MLS #996853