Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6782 CHESTER PARK CIR
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

6782 CHESTER PARK CIR

6782 Chester Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6782 Chester Park Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Immaculate home with a breath taking pond front view! This home is in excellent condition and is move in ready! Tucked away on a side street, so no heavy traffic. No need to paint with the neutral tones throughout, carpet is in excellent condition and will be cleaned before new owner takes possession. 3/2 with an office area and formal dining, eat in kitchen with plenty of room for bar stools at the counter top. Screened in patio to enjoy those beautiful pond view sunsets! 600 or better credit score, no criminal history or evictions, 2 years rental reference. Cross listed for sale MLS #996853

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR have any available units?
6782 CHESTER PARK CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR have?
Some of 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6782 CHESTER PARK CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR offer parking?
No, 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR has a pool.
Does 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR have accessible units?
No, 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6782 CHESTER PARK CIR has units with dishwashers.

