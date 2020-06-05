678 Beechwood Street

Amenities
** This home will be having a final cleaning and minor maintenance repairs completed before move in **
This beautifully renovated, charming home boasts of brand new wood laminate floors, new interior paint as well as exterior. The spacious backyard is great for entertaining. Please reach out today to schedule a showing!
Features:
- Completely fenced in yard
- Washer and Dryer Connection
- 24 hour emergency maintenance
Rental Terms: Rent: $765, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $765
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.