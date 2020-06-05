All apartments in Jacksonville
678 Beechwood Street
678 Beechwood Street

678 Beechwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

678 Beechwood Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** This home will be having a final cleaning and minor maintenance repairs completed before move in **

This beautifully renovated, charming home boasts of brand new wood laminate floors, new interior paint as well as exterior. The spacious backyard is great for entertaining. Please reach out today to schedule a showing!

Features:
- Completely fenced in yard
- Washer and Dryer Connection
- 24 hour emergency maintenance

Rental Terms: Rent: $765, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $765

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

