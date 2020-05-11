6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard

Amenities

This three bedroom two bath home has an additional bonus room for private office or guest room. MBR has double vanities with a soak tub separate from the shower stall. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Open floor plan with high ceilings and 18'' tile in the living and wet areas through the home. Screened lanai faces wooded backyard. Desirable community offers pool, tennis courts, soccer fields and is convenient to I295 and I95.