6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard

6772 Greenland Chase Road · No Longer Available
Location

6772 Greenland Chase Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
This three bedroom two bath home has an additional bonus room for private office or guest room. MBR has double vanities with a soak tub separate from the shower stall. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Open floor plan with high ceilings and 18'' tile in the living and wet areas through the home. Screened lanai faces wooded backyard. Desirable community offers pool, tennis courts, soccer fields and is convenient to I295 and I95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard have any available units?
6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard have?
Some of 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6772 Greenland Chase Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
