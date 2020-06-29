All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 21 2020

6728 FLOPSY LN

6728 Flopsy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6728 Flopsy Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

Home was just remodeled and features 4 bedrooms and 2 separate living room areas. Features a nice screened in patio over looking the backyard. Has a fenced in side area great for playing outdoors and has a cement patio not covered can be used for grilling area. There is a half bath off the master bedroom. Home also has an extra storage area and large laundry area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 FLOPSY LN have any available units?
6728 FLOPSY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 FLOPSY LN have?
Some of 6728 FLOPSY LN's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 FLOPSY LN currently offering any rent specials?
6728 FLOPSY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 FLOPSY LN pet-friendly?
No, 6728 FLOPSY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6728 FLOPSY LN offer parking?
No, 6728 FLOPSY LN does not offer parking.
Does 6728 FLOPSY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 FLOPSY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 FLOPSY LN have a pool?
No, 6728 FLOPSY LN does not have a pool.
Does 6728 FLOPSY LN have accessible units?
No, 6728 FLOPSY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 FLOPSY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6728 FLOPSY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
