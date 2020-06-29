Home was just remodeled and features 4 bedrooms and 2 separate living room areas. Features a nice screened in patio over looking the backyard. Has a fenced in side area great for playing outdoors and has a cement patio not covered can be used for grilling area. There is a half bath off the master bedroom. Home also has an extra storage area and large laundry area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6728 FLOPSY LN have any available units?
6728 FLOPSY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.