6728 FLOPSY LN

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill extra storage range refrigerator

Home was just remodeled and features 4 bedrooms and 2 separate living room areas. Features a nice screened in patio over looking the backyard. Has a fenced in side area great for playing outdoors and has a cement patio not covered can be used for grilling area. There is a half bath off the master bedroom. Home also has an extra storage area and large laundry area.