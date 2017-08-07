Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6720 Columbine Drive Available 08/15/19 4BR 2BA Single Family Rental , Recently Updated, Big Fenced in Yard, Great Location, Hardwood Floors, Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Pets Allowed - DO NOT MISS THIS AWESOME OPPORTUNITY IN BEAUTIFUL ARLINGTON!



Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arlington Hills! This home has 2,005 square feet of living space. In addition, beautiful and original hardwood floors have just been refinished. The living room is spacious with vaulted ceilings. All neutral interior with ceiling fans throughout the home.



The gourmet kitchen is complete with a large casual dining area, all new stainless appliances, granite counter tops, updated plumbing fixtures and new trendy cabinetry - including a large pantry. All tiled (wood look ceramic tile) with access to the laundry room and screened in patio. Perfect for entertaining!! A large fenced in back yard.



The master bedroom is carpeted with a private master ensuite - dual vanities! The master ensuite has beautiful updated high end fixtures. Huge walk in closet. The remaining 3 guest rooms - all wood floors and have access to the the second bathroom.



No HOA!! Pets allowed - Pet Fees Applicable - Ask Agent. This is a must see!



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon. .



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE3725613)