Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

6720 Columbine Drive

6720 Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6720 Columbine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6720 Columbine Drive Available 08/15/19 4BR 2BA Single Family Rental , Recently Updated, Big Fenced in Yard, Great Location, Hardwood Floors, Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Pets Allowed - DO NOT MISS THIS AWESOME OPPORTUNITY IN BEAUTIFUL ARLINGTON!

Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arlington Hills! This home has 2,005 square feet of living space. In addition, beautiful and original hardwood floors have just been refinished. The living room is spacious with vaulted ceilings. All neutral interior with ceiling fans throughout the home.

The gourmet kitchen is complete with a large casual dining area, all new stainless appliances, granite counter tops, updated plumbing fixtures and new trendy cabinetry - including a large pantry. All tiled (wood look ceramic tile) with access to the laundry room and screened in patio. Perfect for entertaining!! A large fenced in back yard.

The master bedroom is carpeted with a private master ensuite - dual vanities! The master ensuite has beautiful updated high end fixtures. Huge walk in closet. The remaining 3 guest rooms - all wood floors and have access to the the second bathroom.

No HOA!! Pets allowed - Pet Fees Applicable - Ask Agent. This is a must see!

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon. .

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE3725613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 Columbine Drive have any available units?
6720 Columbine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6720 Columbine Drive have?
Some of 6720 Columbine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 Columbine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6720 Columbine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 Columbine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6720 Columbine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6720 Columbine Drive offer parking?
No, 6720 Columbine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6720 Columbine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 Columbine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 Columbine Drive have a pool?
No, 6720 Columbine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6720 Columbine Drive have accessible units?
No, 6720 Columbine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 Columbine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6720 Columbine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
