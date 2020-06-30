All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6708 White Blossom Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6708 White Blossom Circle
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:27 PM

6708 White Blossom Circle

6708 White Blossom Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6708 White Blossom Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Welcome home to this spectacular end unit condo, perfectly situated on the lake w/a light & bright 2/2 plus bonus/office,''Spoonbill'' floor plan. Large windows offer abundant natural light. Spacious kitchen has café' area plus breakfast bar.Formal dining room flows into expansive family room and out onto oversized lanai,perfect for peaceful relaxation or entertaining. Impressive master suite w/ nighttime views and sounds of the lighted fountain, large walk-in closet,shower & double sink vanity. Attached garage has custom shelving,and many closets offer plenty of storage.Prime location in manicured neighborhood, directly across from amenities,pool,gym, mail,& visitor parking. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and 9B I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 White Blossom Circle have any available units?
6708 White Blossom Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 White Blossom Circle have?
Some of 6708 White Blossom Circle's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 White Blossom Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6708 White Blossom Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 White Blossom Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6708 White Blossom Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6708 White Blossom Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6708 White Blossom Circle offers parking.
Does 6708 White Blossom Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 White Blossom Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 White Blossom Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6708 White Blossom Circle has a pool.
Does 6708 White Blossom Circle have accessible units?
No, 6708 White Blossom Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 White Blossom Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 White Blossom Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia