6708 White Blossom Circle

Amenities

garage walk in closets gym pool guest parking

Welcome home to this spectacular end unit condo, perfectly situated on the lake w/a light & bright 2/2 plus bonus/office,''Spoonbill'' floor plan. Large windows offer abundant natural light. Spacious kitchen has café' area plus breakfast bar.Formal dining room flows into expansive family room and out onto oversized lanai,perfect for peaceful relaxation or entertaining. Impressive master suite w/ nighttime views and sounds of the lighted fountain, large walk-in closet,shower & double sink vanity. Attached garage has custom shelving,and many closets offer plenty of storage.Prime location in manicured neighborhood, directly across from amenities,pool,gym, mail,& visitor parking. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and 9B I-95.