6706 Boy Blue Rd..
6706 Boy Blue Rd.
6706 Boy Blue Rd.

6706 Boy Blue Road · No Longer Available
Location

6706 Boy Blue Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Awesome 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with a detached garage for Lease! - This home will amaze you with all of the extras! Situated on a large corner lot with beautiful trees and a detached garage! Plenty of living space including a BONUS Room with its own private entry!
The 3 bedrooms will have NEW CARPET and ceramic tile throughout the main areas. The bright kitchen features a breakfast bar, white appliances including a gas stove, and plenty of cabinets! Formal dining room plus space for a tall table near the kitchen! Great storage space with a shed and a spacious room under the carport! The garage is a huge plus! Tenants will appreciate the work bench already installed for the DIY projects! Easy access to I295 and NAS Jacksonville. This home REQIRES Renters Insurance with owners listed as additional insured. Call Donna to set up your tour today!

(RLNE5768295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6706 Boy Blue Rd. have any available units?
6706 Boy Blue Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Boy Blue Rd. have?
Some of 6706 Boy Blue Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Boy Blue Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Boy Blue Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Boy Blue Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Boy Blue Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Boy Blue Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Boy Blue Rd. offers parking.
Does 6706 Boy Blue Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Boy Blue Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Boy Blue Rd. have a pool?
No, 6706 Boy Blue Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Boy Blue Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6706 Boy Blue Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Boy Blue Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 Boy Blue Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

