6706 Boy Blue Rd..

Awesome 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with a detached garage for Lease! - This home will amaze you with all of the extras! Situated on a large corner lot with beautiful trees and a detached garage! Plenty of living space including a BONUS Room with its own private entry!

The 3 bedrooms will have NEW CARPET and ceramic tile throughout the main areas. The bright kitchen features a breakfast bar, white appliances including a gas stove, and plenty of cabinets! Formal dining room plus space for a tall table near the kitchen! Great storage space with a shed and a spacious room under the carport! The garage is a huge plus! Tenants will appreciate the work bench already installed for the DIY projects! Easy access to I295 and NAS Jacksonville. This home REQIRES Renters Insurance with owners listed as additional insured. Call Donna to set up your tour today!



(RLNE5768295)