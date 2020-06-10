All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6705 Gaspar Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6705 Gaspar Circle East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6705 Gaspar Circle East

6705 Gaspar Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6705 Gaspar Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Carver Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in SPECIAL!! 1 MONTH FREE ON 1 YEAR LEASE!

Beautiful sunny and bright 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home is newly remodeled! The floor plan includes a living room, a breakfast area, and an updated kitchen with new cabinetry, solid surface counter tops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and track lighting. The interior is freshly painted with new carpet. A spacious fenced back yard completes this home!

Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Gaspar Circle East have any available units?
6705 Gaspar Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 Gaspar Circle East have?
Some of 6705 Gaspar Circle East's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 Gaspar Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Gaspar Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Gaspar Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6705 Gaspar Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 6705 Gaspar Circle East offer parking?
No, 6705 Gaspar Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 6705 Gaspar Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Gaspar Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Gaspar Circle East have a pool?
No, 6705 Gaspar Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 6705 Gaspar Circle East have accessible units?
No, 6705 Gaspar Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Gaspar Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6705 Gaspar Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia