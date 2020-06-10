6705 Gaspar Circle East

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in SPECIAL!! 1 MONTH FREE ON 1 YEAR LEASE!



Beautiful sunny and bright 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home is newly remodeled! The floor plan includes a living room, a breakfast area, and an updated kitchen with new cabinetry, solid surface counter tops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and track lighting. The interior is freshly painted with new carpet. A spacious fenced back yard completes this home!



Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.