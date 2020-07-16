All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6695 CABELLO DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6695 CABELLO DR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

6695 CABELLO DR

6695 Cabello Drive · (904) 349-1257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6695 Cabello Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Little Marsh Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020**Absolutely stunning home for rent in Shell Bay off Heckscher Dr.This 4 bedroom,3 bathroom home features almost 2,200 sqft. of living space & nice wood flooring throughout!Upon entering this home you have a separate formal dining room & formal living room.Beautiful columns welcome you to the well appointed kitchen & living room.Kitchen has nice 42' white cabinets,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.Large pantry closet.Laundry room located off kitchen & includes washer/dryer.The living room has a nice entertainment unit that comes w/ the home.Nice size bedrooms.Master bathroom features dual sinks,walk-in shower & garden tub.This home has a screened in patio & extended pavered patio w/ built-in firepit.Backyard is fenced in.Lawncare is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6695 CABELLO DR have any available units?
6695 CABELLO DR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6695 CABELLO DR have?
Some of 6695 CABELLO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6695 CABELLO DR currently offering any rent specials?
6695 CABELLO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6695 CABELLO DR pet-friendly?
No, 6695 CABELLO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6695 CABELLO DR offer parking?
No, 6695 CABELLO DR does not offer parking.
Does 6695 CABELLO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6695 CABELLO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6695 CABELLO DR have a pool?
No, 6695 CABELLO DR does not have a pool.
Does 6695 CABELLO DR have accessible units?
No, 6695 CABELLO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6695 CABELLO DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6695 CABELLO DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6695 CABELLO DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity