6695 CABELLO DR

**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020**Absolutely stunning home for rent in Shell Bay off Heckscher Dr.This 4 bedroom,3 bathroom home features almost 2,200 sqft. of living space & nice wood flooring throughout!Upon entering this home you have a separate formal dining room & formal living room.Beautiful columns welcome you to the well appointed kitchen & living room.Kitchen has nice 42' white cabinets,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.Large pantry closet.Laundry room located off kitchen & includes washer/dryer.The living room has a nice entertainment unit that comes w/ the home.Nice size bedrooms.Master bathroom features dual sinks,walk-in shower & garden tub.This home has a screened in patio & extended pavered patio w/ built-in firepit.Backyard is fenced in.Lawncare is included!