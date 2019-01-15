All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR

6648 White Blossom Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6648 White Blossom Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Three bedroom, two bathroom condo in Twinleaf at Bartram Park. Delivering the ultimate in Jacksonville luxury condo lifestyle, this home's gourmet kitchen features 42'' cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and solid surface countertops. Classic wainscoting adds an elegant touch to the formal dining room. Enjoy the relaxing lake view from the family room or the spacious screened lanai. Light and bright open split bedroom floor plan features lofty ceilings throughout. Master ensuite includes dual sink vanity with tons of storage. Walk in closets. Attached one car garage with remote and more! Bring your own w/d. No pets permitted. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Easy access to I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have any available units?
6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have?
Some of 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offers parking.
Does 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR has a pool.
Does 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have accessible units?
No, 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR has units with dishwashers.
