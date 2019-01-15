6648 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Three bedroom, two bathroom condo in Twinleaf at Bartram Park. Delivering the ultimate in Jacksonville luxury condo lifestyle, this home's gourmet kitchen features 42'' cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and solid surface countertops. Classic wainscoting adds an elegant touch to the formal dining room. Enjoy the relaxing lake view from the family room or the spacious screened lanai. Light and bright open split bedroom floor plan features lofty ceilings throughout. Master ensuite includes dual sink vanity with tons of storage. Walk in closets. Attached one car garage with remote and more! Bring your own w/d. No pets permitted. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Easy access to I-95.