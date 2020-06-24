All apartments in Jacksonville
6631 SHADED ROCK CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6631 SHADED ROCK CT

6631 Shaded Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

6631 Shaded Rock Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Dont Miss out on this Beautiful 3BR/2BA Condo located in a quite Neighborhood Minutes from the New Town Center, Close to I95/295. Walk upstairs to your Huge Kitchen Area with Open Living room. Vaulted 14Ft Ceilings. Split Bedroom Floorplan, Kitchen Offers Stainless Steel appliances . Granite counters, Bar Space & Center Island. Walk in Food pantry. Large Master Bedroom, Perfect for a King or Queen, His & Her Sinks, Over sized walk in Shower, California Closets & a Large Bay window in the Bedroom. Slide the doors all the way open onto the huge back porch nearly 25Ft by 10ft. Enjoy small percs with a Nest thermostat, Intercom for Door Entry & Home Security able to be installed, Garage Space for parking. Community offers Security Gate access, Pool & Gym. Home also Listed 4 Sale MLS #971677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 SHADED ROCK CT have any available units?
6631 SHADED ROCK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6631 SHADED ROCK CT have?
Some of 6631 SHADED ROCK CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6631 SHADED ROCK CT currently offering any rent specials?
6631 SHADED ROCK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 SHADED ROCK CT pet-friendly?
No, 6631 SHADED ROCK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6631 SHADED ROCK CT offer parking?
Yes, 6631 SHADED ROCK CT offers parking.
Does 6631 SHADED ROCK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 SHADED ROCK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 SHADED ROCK CT have a pool?
Yes, 6631 SHADED ROCK CT has a pool.
Does 6631 SHADED ROCK CT have accessible units?
No, 6631 SHADED ROCK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 SHADED ROCK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6631 SHADED ROCK CT has units with dishwashers.
