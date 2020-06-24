6631 SHADED ROCK CT

Amenities

Dont Miss out on this Beautiful 3BR/2BA Condo located in a quite Neighborhood Minutes from the New Town Center, Close to I95/295. Walk upstairs to your Huge Kitchen Area with Open Living room. Vaulted 14Ft Ceilings. Split Bedroom Floorplan, Kitchen Offers Stainless Steel appliances . Granite counters, Bar Space & Center Island. Walk in Food pantry. Large Master Bedroom, Perfect for a King or Queen, His & Her Sinks, Over sized walk in Shower, California Closets & a Large Bay window in the Bedroom. Slide the doors all the way open onto the huge back porch nearly 25Ft by 10ft. Enjoy small percs with a Nest thermostat, Intercom for Door Entry & Home Security able to be installed, Garage Space for parking. Community offers Security Gate access, Pool & Gym. Home also Listed 4 Sale MLS #971677