6623 Kinlock Drive West
Last updated December 6 2019 at 7:57 PM

6623 Kinlock Drive West

6623 Kinlock Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

6623 Kinlock Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Carver Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and we will waive your app fees with an approved application!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change. Please do not disturb our current residents

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,255, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,255, Available 8/16/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 Kinlock Drive West have any available units?
6623 Kinlock Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6623 Kinlock Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
6623 Kinlock Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 Kinlock Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6623 Kinlock Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 6623 Kinlock Drive West offer parking?
No, 6623 Kinlock Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 6623 Kinlock Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 Kinlock Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 Kinlock Drive West have a pool?
No, 6623 Kinlock Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 6623 Kinlock Drive West have accessible units?
No, 6623 Kinlock Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 Kinlock Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 Kinlock Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6623 Kinlock Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6623 Kinlock Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

