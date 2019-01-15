6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Pull into your garage and walk up one flight to your amazing home. The ceilings are tall throughout and cathedral in several parts of the home. There are two bedrooms and a study which can easily be used for a third bedroom. There is a tub shower combination in bedroom 2. The master has a double vanity, large walk in closet and a stand up shower. At night you can relax on your very spacious screened in lanai. The kitchen has Corian countertops, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is an eat in kitchen, and a separate dining room conveniently located contiguous to the living room. The gated community offers a swimming pool and fitness center. Twinleaf is located in the Bartram area, minutes to The Avenues Mall, shopping, restaurants, major roadways and Naval Air Station