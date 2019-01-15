All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT

6609 White Blossom Court · No Longer Available
Location

6609 White Blossom Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Pull into your garage and walk up one flight to your amazing home. The ceilings are tall throughout and cathedral in several parts of the home. There are two bedrooms and a study which can easily be used for a third bedroom. There is a tub shower combination in bedroom 2. The master has a double vanity, large walk in closet and a stand up shower. At night you can relax on your very spacious screened in lanai. The kitchen has Corian countertops, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is an eat in kitchen, and a separate dining room conveniently located contiguous to the living room. The gated community offers a swimming pool and fitness center. Twinleaf is located in the Bartram area, minutes to The Avenues Mall, shopping, restaurants, major roadways and Naval Air Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT have any available units?
6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT have?
Some of 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT currently offering any rent specials?
6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT pet-friendly?
No, 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT offer parking?
Yes, 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT offers parking.
Does 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT have a pool?
Yes, 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT has a pool.
Does 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT have accessible units?
No, 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 WHITE BLOSSOM CT does not have units with dishwashers.
