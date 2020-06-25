All apartments in Jacksonville
650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S
Location

650 Americas Cup Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S Available 05/01/20 Next To Mayport, Nice Brick Bungalow home - Perfect home for living near the Beach and Mayport NAS. Located right off Mayport Road in a nice area with Townhomes and single family homes. This fenced home has no neighbors behind it, and a fairly large backyard. Features a side patio. One car garage with private driveway. A definite must see for beach living at a great rental rate.

Available COMING SOON
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval
Application fee $50 per adult
Realtors must show property and present a viable application to earn commission.

(RLNE3572625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S have any available units?
650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S is pet friendly.
Does 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S offer parking?
Yes, 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S offers parking.
Does 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S have a pool?
No, 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S have accessible units?
No, 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.
