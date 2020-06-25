Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

650 AMERICAS CUP CIR S Available 05/01/20 Next To Mayport, Nice Brick Bungalow home - Perfect home for living near the Beach and Mayport NAS. Located right off Mayport Road in a nice area with Townhomes and single family homes. This fenced home has no neighbors behind it, and a fairly large backyard. Features a side patio. One car garage with private driveway. A definite must see for beach living at a great rental rate.



Available COMING SOON

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval

Application fee $50 per adult

Realtors must show property and present a viable application to earn commission.



(RLNE3572625)