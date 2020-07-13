6497 YELLOW LEAF CT

Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage in the gated Hawthorn at Bartram Park community. Situated within a cul-de-sac, this unit offers laminate hardwood flooring downstairs, a screened lanai, and a washer and dryer! The Hawthorn community offers amenities such as a clubhouse with a meeting room, a community pool, and a fitness center! Hawthorn is close to interstates, shopping, fine dining, entertainment and the beaches. Tenant to get with HOA to update the renters information and pay any fees associated with it.