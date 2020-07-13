All apartments in Jacksonville
6497 YELLOW LEAF CT
6497 YELLOW LEAF CT

6497 Yellow Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

6497 Yellow Leaf Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage in the gated Hawthorn at Bartram Park community. Situated within a cul-de-sac, this unit offers laminate hardwood flooring downstairs, a screened lanai, and a washer and dryer! The Hawthorn community offers amenities such as a clubhouse with a meeting room, a community pool, and a fitness center! Hawthorn is close to interstates, shopping, fine dining, entertainment and the beaches. Tenant to get with HOA to update the renters information and pay any fees associated with it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT have any available units?
6497 YELLOW LEAF CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT have?
Some of 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT currently offering any rent specials?
6497 YELLOW LEAF CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT pet-friendly?
No, 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT offer parking?
Yes, 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT offers parking.
Does 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT have a pool?
Yes, 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT has a pool.
Does 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT have accessible units?
No, 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6497 YELLOW LEAF CT has units with dishwashers.
