649 Longbranch Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom home - This unique 3 bedroom, 1 bath property is located in the Northside of Jacksonville, conveniently located close to Gateway towncenter for all of your shopping needs. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Large windows bring great lighting into the home.



Features:

- External Washer and Dryer Area

- Brick Fireplace

- Walk-in Shower

- Spacious Den

- Huge Carport

- Back Patio

- Large Fenced Backyard

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4652092)