Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
649 Longbranch Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

649 Longbranch Blvd

649 Long Branch Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

649 Long Branch Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom home - This unique 3 bedroom, 1 bath property is located in the Northside of Jacksonville, conveniently located close to Gateway towncenter for all of your shopping needs. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Large windows bring great lighting into the home.

Features:
- External Washer and Dryer Area
- Brick Fireplace
- Walk-in Shower
- Spacious Den
- Huge Carport
- Back Patio
- Large Fenced Backyard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4652092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Longbranch Blvd have any available units?
649 Longbranch Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Longbranch Blvd have?
Some of 649 Longbranch Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Longbranch Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
649 Longbranch Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Longbranch Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Longbranch Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 649 Longbranch Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 649 Longbranch Blvd offers parking.
Does 649 Longbranch Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 649 Longbranch Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Longbranch Blvd have a pool?
No, 649 Longbranch Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 649 Longbranch Blvd have accessible units?
No, 649 Longbranch Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Longbranch Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Longbranch Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

