Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bed 2 1/2 bath Townhome Available for Immediate Occupancy - This well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome comes equipped with all stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Located in a gated community with an attached 2 car garage and spacious back yard, this home is truly a must see that will not stay on the market for long! Be sure to schedule your viewing today!



(RLNE4748246)