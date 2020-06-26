All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 22 2019 at 4:49 PM

6449 Rolling Tree St

6449 Rolling Tree Street · No Longer Available
Location

6449 Rolling Tree Street, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Beautifully bright single family home nestled in a friendly neighborhood ready for immediate move in! This open concept floor allows everyone to easily stay connected with laminate wood and tile flooring through all common areas to make cleaning a breeze. Your family chef will be inspired by the dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances all overlooking the living and dining rooms to keep everyone connected. The covered patio provides a private oasis to entertain or relax with the fully fenced yard ideal and no rear neighbors. Four bright and spacious bedrooms give every member of your family room to relax with the master bedroom featuring a tray ceiling, private bathroom with double vanity, and large walk in shower giving you a place to wash away the stress of the day. With all the appliances included, the only thing left to do is unpack. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6449 Rolling Tree St have any available units?
6449 Rolling Tree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6449 Rolling Tree St have?
Some of 6449 Rolling Tree St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6449 Rolling Tree St currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Rolling Tree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Rolling Tree St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6449 Rolling Tree St is pet friendly.
Does 6449 Rolling Tree St offer parking?
No, 6449 Rolling Tree St does not offer parking.
Does 6449 Rolling Tree St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6449 Rolling Tree St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Rolling Tree St have a pool?
No, 6449 Rolling Tree St does not have a pool.
Does 6449 Rolling Tree St have accessible units?
No, 6449 Rolling Tree St does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Rolling Tree St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6449 Rolling Tree St does not have units with dishwashers.
