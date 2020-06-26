6449 Rolling Tree St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully bright single family home nestled in a friendly neighborhood ready for immediate move in! This open concept floor allows everyone to easily stay connected with laminate wood and tile flooring through all common areas to make cleaning a breeze. Your family chef will be inspired by the dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances all overlooking the living and dining rooms to keep everyone connected. The covered patio provides a private oasis to entertain or relax with the fully fenced yard ideal and no rear neighbors. Four bright and spacious bedrooms give every member of your family room to relax with the master bedroom featuring a tray ceiling, private bathroom with double vanity, and large walk in shower giving you a place to wash away the stress of the day. With all the appliances included, the only thing left to do is unpack. Schedule a showing today!