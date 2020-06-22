All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6364 Solandra Drive

6364 Solandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6364 Solandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Covered Parking Space. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/657456 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6364 Solandra Drive have any available units?
6364 Solandra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6364 Solandra Drive have?
Some of 6364 Solandra Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6364 Solandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6364 Solandra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6364 Solandra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6364 Solandra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6364 Solandra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6364 Solandra Drive does offer parking.
Does 6364 Solandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6364 Solandra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6364 Solandra Drive have a pool?
No, 6364 Solandra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6364 Solandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 6364 Solandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6364 Solandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6364 Solandra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
