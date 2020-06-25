6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2.5 townhouse located in Bartram Park! Spacious open floorpan. Kitchen offers many upgrades to include 42 in cabinets and Corian countertops. Large family room with adjoining dining room. Sliding doors in family room open to a screened in porch. Owners suite has tray ceilings and custom closet. Suite bathroom boasts dual sinks, granite countertops, garden tub and separate shower. Two guest rooms and guest bath. Perfect location for everything! Walking distance to great restaurants and shopping. Centrally located to NAS Jax and NS Mayport. Minutes to Baptist South hospital.