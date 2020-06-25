All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM

6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6359 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6359 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhouse located in Bartram Park! Spacious open floorpan. Kitchen offers many upgrades to include 42 in cabinets and Corian countertops. Large family room with adjoining dining room. Sliding doors in family room open to a screened in porch. Owners suite has tray ceilings and custom closet. Suite bathroom boasts dual sinks, granite countertops, garden tub and separate shower. Two guest rooms and guest bath. Perfect location for everything! Walking distance to great restaurants and shopping. Centrally located to NAS Jax and NS Mayport. Minutes to Baptist South hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
No, 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6359 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia