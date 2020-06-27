6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

Amenities
Available for move-in IMMEDIATELY! Well maintained townhouse in gated community. 3 bed & 2.5 bath. This beautiful home includes gourmet kitchen w/42'' cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES + WASHER & DRYER!! Spacious floor plan has a large family room. Large screened lanai with views of the professionally landscaped property. Enjoy the spacious master suite w/garden tub, separate shower, double vanity & a huge walk in closet. Other important features include upstairs laundry w/washer & dryer, 2 car garage, & 2 story foyer. Community amenities include guest parking, community pool, exercise room & clubhouse. Hawthorn neighborhood is close to shopping, schools, I-95 & I-295.**Pets ARE allowed with approval and $300 non-refundable fee.***