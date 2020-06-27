All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6339 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6339 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Available for move-in IMMEDIATELY! Well maintained townhouse in gated community. 3 bed & 2.5 bath. This beautiful home includes gourmet kitchen w/42'' cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES + WASHER & DRYER!! Spacious floor plan has a large family room. Large screened lanai with views of the professionally landscaped property. Enjoy the spacious master suite w/garden tub, separate shower, double vanity & a huge walk in closet. Other important features include upstairs laundry w/washer & dryer, 2 car garage, & 2 story foyer. Community amenities include guest parking, community pool, exercise room & clubhouse. Hawthorn neighborhood is close to shopping, schools, I-95 & I-295.**Pets ARE allowed with approval and $300 non-refundable fee.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is pet friendly.
Does 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia