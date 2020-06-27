6339 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Available for move-in IMMEDIATELY! Well maintained townhouse in gated community. 3 bed & 2.5 bath. This beautiful home includes gourmet kitchen w/42'' cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES + WASHER & DRYER!! Spacious floor plan has a large family room. Large screened lanai with views of the professionally landscaped property. Enjoy the spacious master suite w/garden tub, separate shower, double vanity & a huge walk in closet. Other important features include upstairs laundry w/washer & dryer, 2 car garage, & 2 story foyer. Community amenities include guest parking, community pool, exercise room & clubhouse. Hawthorn neighborhood is close to shopping, schools, I-95 & I-295.**Pets ARE allowed with approval and $300 non-refundable fee.***