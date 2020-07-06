All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 3 2019 at 2:02 AM

6334 KIMBERLY LN

6334 Kimberly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6334 Kimberly Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom 2 Story Townhouse-Combination Living & Dining Rooms-Ceiling Fans-Laminate Floors-Dishwasher-Washer/Dryer Hookup- Equipped kitchen-CH&A-Patio-Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 KIMBERLY LN have any available units?
6334 KIMBERLY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 KIMBERLY LN have?
Some of 6334 KIMBERLY LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 KIMBERLY LN currently offering any rent specials?
6334 KIMBERLY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 KIMBERLY LN pet-friendly?
No, 6334 KIMBERLY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6334 KIMBERLY LN offer parking?
Yes, 6334 KIMBERLY LN offers parking.
Does 6334 KIMBERLY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 KIMBERLY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 KIMBERLY LN have a pool?
No, 6334 KIMBERLY LN does not have a pool.
Does 6334 KIMBERLY LN have accessible units?
No, 6334 KIMBERLY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 KIMBERLY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6334 KIMBERLY LN has units with dishwashers.

