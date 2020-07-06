Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6315 Claret Dr
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6315 Claret Dr
6315 Claret Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Cedar Hills
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
6315 Claret Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cedar Hills - Property Id: 262308
Remodeled concrete block family house. Living room. Dining area. Sunken den. Hardwood floors. Fenced rear yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262308
Property Id 262308
(RLNE5705080)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6315 Claret Dr have any available units?
6315 Claret Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6315 Claret Dr have?
Some of 6315 Claret Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6315 Claret Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Claret Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Claret Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 Claret Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6315 Claret Dr offer parking?
No, 6315 Claret Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Claret Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Claret Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Claret Dr have a pool?
No, 6315 Claret Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6315 Claret Dr have accessible units?
No, 6315 Claret Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Claret Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 Claret Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
