6289 Pettiford Drive West

Recently reduced! Come home to this cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath renovated home located in the Edgewood Manor Neighborhood. Home features fresh paint, large eat in kitchen with new appliances, W/D hookups and off street parking with large yard. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Section 8 vouchers are accepted. No pets

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in last 5 years or open landlord debt. No felonies!



