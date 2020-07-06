All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM

6289 Pettiford Drive West

6289 Pettiford Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

6289 Pettiford Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Recently reduced! Come home to this cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath renovated home located in the Edgewood Manor Neighborhood. Home features fresh paint, large eat in kitchen with new appliances, W/D hookups and off street parking with large yard. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Section 8 vouchers are accepted. No pets
Property includes new stainless steel appliances

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in last 5 years or open landlord debt. No felonies!

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6289 Pettiford Drive West have any available units?
6289 Pettiford Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6289 Pettiford Drive West have?
Some of 6289 Pettiford Drive West's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6289 Pettiford Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
6289 Pettiford Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6289 Pettiford Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 6289 Pettiford Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6289 Pettiford Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 6289 Pettiford Drive West offers parking.
Does 6289 Pettiford Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6289 Pettiford Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6289 Pettiford Drive West have a pool?
No, 6289 Pettiford Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 6289 Pettiford Drive West have accessible units?
No, 6289 Pettiford Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 6289 Pettiford Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6289 Pettiford Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.

