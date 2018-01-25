Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
6286 Cranberry Lane West
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:46 PM
6286 Cranberry Lane West
6286 Cranberry Lane West
·
No Longer Available
6286 Cranberry Lane West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights
Jacksonville Heights
pet friendly
garage
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Brick home with 3 Bed, 2 bath, Lanai, attached garage, fenced in backyard. Available now. Landlord requires credit score 600 or higher. Non refundable each pet fee $300.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have any available units?
6286 Cranberry Lane West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6286 Cranberry Lane West currently offering any rent specials?
6286 Cranberry Lane West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6286 Cranberry Lane West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6286 Cranberry Lane West is pet friendly.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West offer parking?
Yes, 6286 Cranberry Lane West offers parking.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have a pool?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not have a pool.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have accessible units?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not have accessible units.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not have units with air conditioning.
