All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6286 Cranberry Lane West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6286 Cranberry Lane West
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:46 PM

6286 Cranberry Lane West

6286 Cranberry Lane West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6286 Cranberry Lane West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Brick home with 3 Bed, 2 bath, Lanai, attached garage, fenced in backyard. Available now. Landlord requires credit score 600 or higher. Non refundable each pet fee $300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have any available units?
6286 Cranberry Lane West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6286 Cranberry Lane West currently offering any rent specials?
6286 Cranberry Lane West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6286 Cranberry Lane West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6286 Cranberry Lane West is pet friendly.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West offer parking?
Yes, 6286 Cranberry Lane West offers parking.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have a pool?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not have a pool.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have accessible units?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not have accessible units.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6286 Cranberry Lane West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6286 Cranberry Lane West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia