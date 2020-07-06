All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6264 Sandler Chase Trl

6264 Sandler Chase Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6264 Sandler Chase Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This gorgeous Duval County home is sure to steal your heart! Located near schools and minutes from shopping at Oakleaf Town Center, with easy access to I-295 for a convenient and quick daily commute! The home boasts a beautiful open floor plan, guaranteed to keep you connected to your favorite people and things no matter which room you occupy. Put your feet up in the spacious living area, or step into the kitchen to create delicious meals. Catch up with friends and guests over some food and drinks in the large dining area, or take the party outside to the private fenced yard, where you can make new memories that will have everyone talking for years to come. Don’t miss out on this fabulous home! Call today to schedule your tour.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6264-sandler-chase-trl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6264 Sandler Chase Trl have any available units?
6264 Sandler Chase Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6264 Sandler Chase Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6264 Sandler Chase Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6264 Sandler Chase Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6264 Sandler Chase Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6264 Sandler Chase Trl offer parking?
No, 6264 Sandler Chase Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6264 Sandler Chase Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6264 Sandler Chase Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6264 Sandler Chase Trl have a pool?
No, 6264 Sandler Chase Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6264 Sandler Chase Trl have accessible units?
No, 6264 Sandler Chase Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6264 Sandler Chase Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6264 Sandler Chase Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6264 Sandler Chase Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6264 Sandler Chase Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

