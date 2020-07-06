Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This gorgeous Duval County home is sure to steal your heart! Located near schools and minutes from shopping at Oakleaf Town Center, with easy access to I-295 for a convenient and quick daily commute! The home boasts a beautiful open floor plan, guaranteed to keep you connected to your favorite people and things no matter which room you occupy. Put your feet up in the spacious living area, or step into the kitchen to create delicious meals. Catch up with friends and guests over some food and drinks in the large dining area, or take the party outside to the private fenced yard, where you can make new memories that will have everyone talking for years to come. Don’t miss out on this fabulous home! Call today to schedule your tour.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6264-sandler-chase-trl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.