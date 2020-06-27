All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:16 PM

6246 Mercado Drive

6246 Mercado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6246 Mercado Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6246 Mercado Drive have any available units?
6246 Mercado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6246 Mercado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6246 Mercado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6246 Mercado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6246 Mercado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6246 Mercado Drive offer parking?
No, 6246 Mercado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6246 Mercado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6246 Mercado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6246 Mercado Drive have a pool?
No, 6246 Mercado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6246 Mercado Drive have accessible units?
No, 6246 Mercado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6246 Mercado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6246 Mercado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6246 Mercado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6246 Mercado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
