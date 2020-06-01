All apartments in Jacksonville
6203 PARK ST

6203 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

6203 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow!! This is country living in the city in an updated bungalow. Thermal windows, nice laminate wood floors, new eat-in kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. All new bath has a tub/shower combo. Three bedrooms but one of them has a stackable washer/dryer closet. A deck off the kitchen area opens to a fully fenced backyard with tons of space. Wide gates to the right of the house give entry to the back yard. This house has been connected to city water but septic for sewer. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 PARK ST have any available units?
6203 PARK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6203 PARK ST have?
Some of 6203 PARK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 PARK ST currently offering any rent specials?
6203 PARK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 PARK ST pet-friendly?
No, 6203 PARK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6203 PARK ST offer parking?
No, 6203 PARK ST does not offer parking.
Does 6203 PARK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6203 PARK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 PARK ST have a pool?
No, 6203 PARK ST does not have a pool.
Does 6203 PARK ST have accessible units?
No, 6203 PARK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 PARK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6203 PARK ST has units with dishwashers.
