6203 PARK ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wow!! This is country living in the city in an updated bungalow. Thermal windows, nice laminate wood floors, new eat-in kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. All new bath has a tub/shower combo. Three bedrooms but one of them has a stackable washer/dryer closet. A deck off the kitchen area opens to a fully fenced backyard with tons of space. Wide gates to the right of the house give entry to the back yard. This house has been connected to city water but septic for sewer. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-10!