Spacious home features a bonus room off large foyer, large living/dining room off eat in kitchen, plus entertainment loft upstairs. Lots of closet for extra storage. Master suite and laundry room upstairs. Wood laminate and tie floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6190 DEVONHURST DR have any available units?
6190 DEVONHURST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.