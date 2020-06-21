All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:16 AM

6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

6159 Bartram Village Drive · (904) 614-8680
Location

6159 Bartram Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Meticulously maintained townhome in the Villages of Bartram Park! This corner unit will provide you with tons of natural light and extra outside space. Bottom floor features guest bedroom and full bath. The kitchen flows into the living room and screened in patio overlooking the pond which makes a perfect space for entertaining. Upstairs you will find the spacious Owners Suite which boasts vaulted ceilings and full bath, loft, new carpet, laundry, and additional guest bedroom/bathroom. Call today to schedule a showing before it is gone. Non-smokers only, pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, washer/dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does offer parking.
Does 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
