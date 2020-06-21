6159 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

Amenities
Meticulously maintained townhome in the Villages of Bartram Park! This corner unit will provide you with tons of natural light and extra outside space. Bottom floor features guest bedroom and full bath. The kitchen flows into the living room and screened in patio overlooking the pond which makes a perfect space for entertaining. Upstairs you will find the spacious Owners Suite which boasts vaulted ceilings and full bath, loft, new carpet, laundry, and additional guest bedroom/bathroom. Call today to schedule a showing before it is gone. Non-smokers only, pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, washer/dryer included