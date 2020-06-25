6149 Bartram Village Drive

Amenities

3BR 2.5BA Bartram Village Townhome for Rent, 2 Level, 1 Car Garage, Water View, Private Patio, W/D Included, Lower Level Tile - Location, location, location!! Highly desired Bartram Village - within minutes of I95, 9B, Racetrack Road, and Phillips Hwy. Community includes pools, parks, walking-biking trails, playgrounds, tennis, a lot more. Close to the new Super WalMart and Home Depot located in the new Pavillion @ Durbin Park. Also, walking distance to Bartram Springs Elementary - A Rating.



The lower level is all tile and has a breakfast bar, pantry in the kitchen, under the stairway storage and dining/living area and a conveniently located half bath. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless appliances - glass top range and side by side refrigerator. The cabinetry is oak in color with a brick backsplach and there's plenty of storage and counter top space.The living area has access to the back patio with additional storage and water view.



All the bedrooms are upstairs with the second level having all carpet. A full size washer and dryer ioncluded in the hall way. The master bedroom has double closets and a private bathroom with a private view of the water. The guest rooms are spacious with extra large closets.



A private entry to the 1 car garage from the interior. You could not ask for a better opportunity to move to Bartram Village. This will not last long.



Bartram Springs Elementary

Twin Lakes Academy Middle

Atlantic Coast High School.



YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/yxmc_SZvqcg



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



