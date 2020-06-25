All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6149 Bartram Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6149 Bartram Village Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

6149 Bartram Village Drive

6149 Bartram Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6149 Bartram Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3BR 2.5BA Bartram Village Townhome for Rent, 2 Level, 1 Car Garage, Water View, Private Patio, W/D Included, Lower Level Tile - Location, location, location!! Highly desired Bartram Village - within minutes of I95, 9B, Racetrack Road, and Phillips Hwy. Community includes pools, parks, walking-biking trails, playgrounds, tennis, a lot more. Close to the new Super WalMart and Home Depot located in the new Pavillion @ Durbin Park. Also, walking distance to Bartram Springs Elementary - A Rating.

The lower level is all tile and has a breakfast bar, pantry in the kitchen, under the stairway storage and dining/living area and a conveniently located half bath. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless appliances - glass top range and side by side refrigerator. The cabinetry is oak in color with a brick backsplach and there's plenty of storage and counter top space.The living area has access to the back patio with additional storage and water view.

All the bedrooms are upstairs with the second level having all carpet. A full size washer and dryer ioncluded in the hall way. The master bedroom has double closets and a private bathroom with a private view of the water. The guest rooms are spacious with extra large closets.

A private entry to the 1 car garage from the interior. You could not ask for a better opportunity to move to Bartram Village. This will not last long.

Bartram Springs Elementary
Twin Lakes Academy Middle
Atlantic Coast High School.

YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/yxmc_SZvqcg

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4828611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6149 Bartram Village Drive have any available units?
6149 Bartram Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6149 Bartram Village Drive have?
Some of 6149 Bartram Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6149 Bartram Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6149 Bartram Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 Bartram Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6149 Bartram Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6149 Bartram Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6149 Bartram Village Drive offers parking.
Does 6149 Bartram Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6149 Bartram Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 Bartram Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6149 Bartram Village Drive has a pool.
Does 6149 Bartram Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 6149 Bartram Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 Bartram Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6149 Bartram Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia