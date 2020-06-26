All apartments in Jacksonville
6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD

Location

6138 Wakulla Springs Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom lake front home in the desirable Bartram Springs community has everything you're looking for. Over 2700 square feet of living space, featuring a formal living and dining room, a large family room overlooking the screened in patio with views of the lake. Split bedroom floorplan, 12 foot ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with 42'' cabinets, stainless steel gas appliances and a large eating space. Large master bedroom featuring a bay window with room for seating, huge walk in closet, two separate vanities, and a garden tub with separate walk in shower. Lawn Maintenance included with rent. Sorry, no pets and no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD have any available units?
6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD have?
Some of 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD currently offering any rent specials?
6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD pet-friendly?
No, 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD offer parking?
No, 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD does not offer parking.
Does 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD have a pool?
Yes, 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD has a pool.
Does 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD have accessible units?
No, 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD has units with dishwashers.
