6138 WAKULLA SPRINGS RD

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom lake front home in the desirable Bartram Springs community has everything you're looking for. Over 2700 square feet of living space, featuring a formal living and dining room, a large family room overlooking the screened in patio with views of the lake. Split bedroom floorplan, 12 foot ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with 42'' cabinets, stainless steel gas appliances and a large eating space. Large master bedroom featuring a bay window with room for seating, huge walk in closet, two separate vanities, and a garden tub with separate walk in shower. Lawn Maintenance included with rent. Sorry, no pets and no smoking