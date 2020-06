Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW - FOR RENT: 3BR 1 BA HOME IN CEDAR HILLS - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home conveniently located in Cedar Hills one block from the Cedar Hills shopping plaza. There is a living/dining combo, separate kitchen with updated cabinetry, one-car parking carport, and more. This affordable small home is great for your family or roommates.



(RLNE4799045)