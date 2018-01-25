All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6103 Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6103 Park Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:54 PM

6103 Park Street

6103 Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6103 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex
•Kitchen features all appliances, plenty of counter top space and the sliding glass door provides lots of natural light
•Terrazzo flooring through out main living areas
•Bathroom features walk in shower stall and tile flooring
•Laundry room with washer and dryer connections
•Beautiful court yard entry
•Carport parking also parking in front

•Security deposit may vary
••Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 Park Street have any available units?
6103 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6103 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
6103 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6103 Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 6103 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 6103 Park Street offers parking.
Does 6103 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6103 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 Park Street have a pool?
No, 6103 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 6103 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 6103 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6103 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6103 Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6103 Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia