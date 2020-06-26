6094 MAGGIES CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

This is an amazing well maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Natures Hideaway. A Gated Community with a Community Pool, Playground, BBQ grills and features a Large Living Room/Dining Room combo, Sliding Glass Doors lead to a Covered Patio overlooking the water for a nice evening of relaxation. The home comes with all appliances plus Washer & Dryer. After getting an approved application through Coldwell Banker, Applicant will still need to submit a tenant screening application through Natures Hideaway HOA. Please keep in mind that the additional screening through the HOA can take another 5-6 days.