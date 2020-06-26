All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

6094 MAGGIES CIR

6094 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6094 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This is an amazing well maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Natures Hideaway. A Gated Community with a Community Pool, Playground, BBQ grills and features a Large Living Room/Dining Room combo, Sliding Glass Doors lead to a Covered Patio overlooking the water for a nice evening of relaxation. The home comes with all appliances plus Washer & Dryer. After getting an approved application through Coldwell Banker, Applicant will still need to submit a tenant screening application through Natures Hideaway HOA. Please keep in mind that the additional screening through the HOA can take another 5-6 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6094 MAGGIES CIR have any available units?
6094 MAGGIES CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6094 MAGGIES CIR have?
Some of 6094 MAGGIES CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6094 MAGGIES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6094 MAGGIES CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6094 MAGGIES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6094 MAGGIES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6094 MAGGIES CIR offer parking?
No, 6094 MAGGIES CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6094 MAGGIES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6094 MAGGIES CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6094 MAGGIES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6094 MAGGIES CIR has a pool.
Does 6094 MAGGIES CIR have accessible units?
No, 6094 MAGGIES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6094 MAGGIES CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6094 MAGGIES CIR has units with dishwashers.
