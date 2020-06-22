All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6093 Alderfer Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6093 Alderfer Springs
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:05 PM

6093 Alderfer Springs

6093 Alderfer Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6093 Alderfer Springs Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, very spacious, classy home offering 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a study. The bedrooms are split three ways, with the fourth being over the garage with a private bath and closet. The master suite features a sitting area, luxurious bath and wonderful closet space. A formal dining room opens to a large great room leading to a huge screened patio, which in turn leads to a fully fenced back yard. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances, 42'' maple cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. An oversized side entry garage and laundry room are featured. A ''world class'' amenity center is included, and the ''A'' elementary school is inside the community. Great lifestyle! Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available immediately. Call Nina at 904-482-3007 to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6093 Alderfer Springs have any available units?
6093 Alderfer Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6093 Alderfer Springs have?
Some of 6093 Alderfer Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6093 Alderfer Springs currently offering any rent specials?
6093 Alderfer Springs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6093 Alderfer Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 6093 Alderfer Springs is pet friendly.
Does 6093 Alderfer Springs offer parking?
Yes, 6093 Alderfer Springs does offer parking.
Does 6093 Alderfer Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6093 Alderfer Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6093 Alderfer Springs have a pool?
No, 6093 Alderfer Springs does not have a pool.
Does 6093 Alderfer Springs have accessible units?
No, 6093 Alderfer Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 6093 Alderfer Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 6093 Alderfer Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia