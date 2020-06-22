6093 Alderfer Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, very spacious, classy home offering 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a study. The bedrooms are split three ways, with the fourth being over the garage with a private bath and closet. The master suite features a sitting area, luxurious bath and wonderful closet space. A formal dining room opens to a large great room leading to a huge screened patio, which in turn leads to a fully fenced back yard. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances, 42'' maple cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. An oversized side entry garage and laundry room are featured. A ''world class'' amenity center is included, and the ''A'' elementary school is inside the community. Great lifestyle! Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available immediately. Call Nina at 904-482-3007 to schedule a showing today.